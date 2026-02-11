Massachusetts welcomes slight warmup, but melting causes potholes and ice dams

A stretch of warmer weather is offering relief from weeks of freezing temperatures, but the thaw is also creating new concerns, from potholes and falling icicles to ice dams and roof leaks.

Potholes are beginning to pop up on roadways, prompting calls to Boston's 311 line, including a couple for one large crater outside a fire station in Jamaica Plain Wednesday.

"They did the cut, the gas company," one person said as crews assessed the damage. Repairs are underway, but the fix requires coordination with the gas company because of its location near a repaired utility line.

What causes ice dams?

The melting snow is also creating issues for homeowners, particularly those dealing with ice dams forming on roofs.

"Lot of leaking today, a lot of calls coming in, water pooling up, and the melting is good and bad at the same time right now," said DJ Warila, owner of Green Monster Roof Cleaning.

Warila said his phone has been ringing constantly as homeowners report problems.

"When it backs it up, it finds a way into your roof and into any seam or any nail hole under the shingles, and it makes its way inside your home," he explained.

Ben Rivera called for help after water began leaking through his ceiling.

"We can't keep up. That's pretty much it. And it's just, we were hoping for the best that there was gonna pass us, but just the leaking started two days ago," Rivera said.

Reporting ice, potholes in Boston

He said it's the first time he's had issues at his home since 2015 and left the repairs to professionals.

"I'm not going up there for sure. I've heard horror stories. I've seen people, really brave people, doing I'm not up for that. So actually, I'm glad that he's around people like him are around that they're the experts," Rivera said.

With the ice dam now cleared, Rivera said he's hoping the warmer weather continues.

"Definitely hoping that spring is a little closer for sure," he added.

City officials say residents should report concerns about potholes, icicles or other hazards to Boston's 311 line. The city says potholes are typically filled within a day of being reported.