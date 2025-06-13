Massachusetts optician harassed for "FRAMED" license plate during Karen Read trial

A Middleboro optician thought her vanity license plate was a cute tongue-in-cheek ode to her job until it became a rallying cry from for Karen Read supporters. Now the owner of the license plate "FRAMED" is getting shouted at and her car vandalized.

"I've had people like literally speeding up to me on the highway, to like catch up to my driver side window to give me the thumbs up and stuff," said Lauren Downey.

She has had the vanity plate for three years now, but during the Karen Read trial, her supporters have started to have her plate put on banners and wearable merchandise. One man in New Hampshire got the same plate for that state, and he wears it around his neck outside the courthouse.

Supporters of Karen Read gather before the murder trial of Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. Mark Stockwell / AP

"My husband is over there, and he couldn't believe it," Downey said. "He's seeing the plate in real life. We saw it on t-shirt." The plate has also been all over social media.

Car keyed twice

The controversy surrounding the trial has carried home with Downey. Twice now, someone has keyed her car because of the plate.

She has had people screaming obscenities at her or even run across parking lots to praise her plate. At times, her children are in the car.

"People are giving me the middle finger in a parking lot or at an intersection," said Downey. "I would love to think they are that excited over glasses that would be great."

Lauren Downey's "FRAMED" license plate. CBS Boston

Downey put in for the license plate three years ago. It was supposed to be a play on her job as an optician who helps people find the correct eye glass frames. It also wasn't the only name she submitted.

"When you sign up for a vanity plate, you submit for three different options and then the registry chooses which one you receive," said Downey. "I can change my plate, but that may not make sense at this point."

The retrial of Karen Read is now in the jury's hands. Downey is waiting until the trial is over before fixing the damage to the car in case something else happens.