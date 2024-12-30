First Night Boston weather likely to be wet with rain arriving late New Year's Eve

BOSTON - If you have New Year's Eve plans in Boston or anywhere else in Massachusetts, be prepared for rain late.

The timing of this one will be critical, given the number of people who will be out celebrating Tuesday night.

Right now, it looks like the rain will arrive between 10 p.m. Tuesday and midnight. It will arrive earliest in areas to the south and west of Boston, and will arrive last in northeastern Massachusetts.

It will be another quick mover, with just a few final sprinkles exiting the coastline mid-morning on Wednesday, New Year's Day.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

First Night Boston forecast

So, if you are heading out Tuesday, maybe to First Night in Boston, plan to bring some rain gear for later in the evening.

Clouds will increase late in the afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures will be mild, peaking near 50 in the afternoon and dropping into the 40s at night. Again, rain will arrive around or just before midnight.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Rainfall amounts will be similar to this past storm, mainly between .5 inches to 1.0 inch.

That's not enough for any significant flooding, but there may be some big puddles on the roads for those driving in the early hours on Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

New Year's Day forecast

It looks like quiet but cold weather for the first several days of January 2025.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Temperatures will be mainly in the 30s later this week and throughout next weekend, with a fairly persistent, blustery wind.