Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into bear in Massachusetts

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Saturday morning after crashing into a 160-pound bear in north-central Massachusetts.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Route 122 in Petersham.

A 71-year-old man from Orange, Massachusetts, crashed into the adult bear and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Petersham Police Chief Peter Buck and Fire Chief Robert Legare both responded to the scene of the crash and began to treat the motorcyclist. Firefighters from Petersham and members of Athol Fire and EMS arrived and continued treatment.

A UMass Life-Flight was called to the scene due to the extent of the motorcyclist's injuries. The man was transported by ambulance to Petersham Center School, where he was placed into a waiting helicopter.

A tow truck driver arrived at the scene to remove the damaged motorcycle from the scene.

Officials did not say the extent of the man's injuries. It is not clear if the bear was killed in the crash.

No additional details are currently available.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the number of black bears in Massachusetts has been growing since the 1970s. The estimated bear population is over 4,500 and growing.

The state says that black bears live and breed in Worcester County, northern Middlesex County and west to the Berkshires.

More information about bears in Massachusetts is available on the Mass Wildlife website.

Located in north-central Massachusetts in Worcester County, Petersham has a population of about 1,200 people.

Petersham is about 73 miles north and west of Boston, a drive of about 90 minutes.