Massachusetts to cap number of migrants in emergency shelters and create wait list

BOSTON - Massachusetts is capping the number of migrants in emergency shelters across the state and setting up a waitlist after a judge denied a request for an injunction.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, the number of migrants in shelters will be capped at 7,500 families. Gov. Maura Healey asked for the cap, saying the state does not have the resources to provide for more than 7,500 families.

The group Lawyers for Civil Rights sued to challenge the action, saying it violates the state's 1983 Right to Shelter law. They filed a class action lawsuit, asking for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. A rally was also held outside the State House on Tuesday.

Massachusetts is the only state in the country with a right to shelter law. Currently, Massachusetts spends about $45 million a month to house homeless residents and migrants who are new to the state. They're being housed in emergency shelters, as well as hotels and motels across the state.