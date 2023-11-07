Massachusetts emergency shelter system closing in on limit of 7,500 families

BOSTON - Massachusetts is inching closer to the limit on the number of families allowed in the state's emergency shelter system.

As of Monday, 7,439 families were enrolled.

Governor Maura Healey said last month that the Commonwealth "does not have enough shelter space, service providers, or funding to safely expand beyond 7,500 families."

Once the state reaches that limit, a waitlist will be started. Families who come to Massachusetts and need shelter will then be put on that list until space is available for them.

Massachusetts is currently the only state in the nation with a "right to shelter" law, which was enacted back in 1983. The recent surge of migrants to the state has some lawmakers now saying that law needs to be changed.

Critics said the governor's waitlist plan violates the "right-to-shelter" law. They filed a lawsuit to stop the cap on the number of families allowed, but a Superior Court judge sided with Healey on November 1.