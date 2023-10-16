Massachusetts shelters near capacity amid influx of migrant families, Gov. Healey says

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Monday that the state's emergency shelters are "on the verge of reaching capacity" amid an influx of migrant families arriving in the state.

Healey said there are currently 7,000 families in emergency shelters, more than double the amount in the state a year ago. There are a total of 23,000 people using shelters in cities and towns at hundreds of locations including hotels, motels, and temporary sites such as college dorms.

"The reality we are facing now is this. We do not have enough space, service providers, or funds to safely expand beyond 7,500 families," Healey said. "We expect to hit that limit at the end of the month. From that point on, we will no longer be able to guarantee shelter placement for new families entering the system."

Healey called on the federal government to expedite work authorizations and provide financial assistance.

"This level of demand is not sustainable. We need urgent support from the federal government, which bears ultimate responsibility for this situation. Today, we can share that our shelter system is on the verge of reaching capacity," Healey said.

According to the governor, Massachusetts shelters are on pace to reach capacity at the end of the month.

"They want to work. They want to support their families. And we have thousands of open jobs going unfilled here in our state. So we are not waiting any longer," Healey said.

In August, Healey declared a state of emergency amid an influx of migrants seeking shelter in the state.

Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state. As a result, the state is legally required to provide eligible families shelter through its emergency assistance program.

"They are here lawfully, allowed in with the knowledge and consent of our federal government," Healey said. "Massachusetts, we are a compassionate state. We take seriously our duty of care for those who are vulnerable. And we value the hope and the resilience that newcomers bring."

Healey said she wanted to stress that Massachusetts is not changing its right-to-shelter status. But she said there will need to be changes such as prioritizing families with high needs.

Lt. General Scott Rice, who has experience in the Air Force and was commander of the Massachusetts National Guard previously, has been named the new emergency assistance director in the state.

The Democratic governor said it is critical to provide steps to help families exit shelters.

"The more we can do to help them find their own footing, the quicker we can reduce demand on state and local resources, and free up space for other families," Healey said.