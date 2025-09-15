7 people sent to hospital after multi-car crash with logging truck in Massachusetts

Seven people are in the hospital after a multi-car crash involving a logging truck on a highway in Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 10 a.m., heading west on Route 2 in Phillipston.

Seven cars and a truck collided, causing one of the cars to catch fire. The accident sent six people to nearby hospitals for serious injuries. A seventh person is being treated at a Worcester hospital for life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

WBZ-TV's helicopter flew over the crash and saw that a construction vehicle, a van, and two trucks were also involved in the crash.

The tractor trailer involved in the crash was carrying logs at the time. Skyeye

Route 2 was closed in both directions in Templeton and Phillipston while police responded to the crash. It has since reopened. The cause of the crash had not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Phillipston is over 30 miles from Worcester and just under 80 miles from Boston.