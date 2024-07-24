Some Massachusetts lawmakers boycott Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress

BOSTON - Protesters took to the streets near Boston University Wednesday, making their opposition clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first address to Congress since the October 7th attack by Hamas -- and a divisive one also among members of Congress.

Some members of the Massachusetts delegation boycotted the speech, like Congressman Jim McGovern, who met with the families of hostages who provided members of Congress their own testimony.

Protest at Auchincloss' office

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who has been steadfast in his support of U.S. ties to Israel was in attendance -- while a group of young activists had a meeting with his staff in his Newton office.

"A lot of what we talked about in the meeting is about how we don't hear so much about the Palestinian perspective from the congressman in terms of lives being lost, in terms of mass famine," said Courtney Foster, one of the activists.

Auchincloss believes Israel has a right to defend itself in the face of Hamas attacks. But these activists say they were hoping his stance would evolve.

"It is an outright genocide at this point and we feel that they're really trying to dispel and destroy any semblance of Palestinian life," said protester Lee Casstevens.

The protesters says this is their only recourse -- more standouts, calls and emails to Congressman Auchincloss.

"There needs to be a permanent ceasefire coming out of this," Foster said. "As well as immediate aid being rendered to the folks, many woman and children, who are really suffering."

Sen. Warren calls address "a political show"

Senator Elizabeth Warren also boycotted the speech, calling it "a political show."

"After nearly 300 days, Netanyahu has failed to bring the hostages home and he has created a humanitarian catastrophe – this war must end," Sen. Warren said in a statement.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said the focus has to remain on the victims of war. "While the United States Congress wrongly platforms Prime Minister Netanyahu today, a war criminal, I want to platform the people," Pressley said.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan also did not attend the address. "I just left a meeting with families of the hostages still being held captive by Hamas," Trahan said in a statement. "What's abundantly clear is that they have lost faith in Prime Minister's Netanyahu's willingness to prioritize the safe return of their loved ones."