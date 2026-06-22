Approved ballot question would eliminate political party primaries for elections in Massachusetts

Massachusetts highest court approved a ballot question that would eliminate political party primaries for state elections.

The question would allow candidates running for the same office to appear on a single primary ballot, regardless of political affiliation. The top two candidates would then advance to the general election. That means voters may be choosing between two candidates from the same party.

The Supreme Judicial Court said that it determined that question does not "discriminate against any party or idea, nor does it unfairly advantage one type of candidate."

"Voters may continue to support their preferred alternative candidate by adding that candidate's name as a write-in candidate in the space provided on the general election ballot," the court said in its decision.

The court said that it was not their job to "determine whether the proposal at issue is better or worse than the current system, or whether it will serve government interests more or less effectively than the status quo; our responsibility solely is to determine whether the petition before us presents a reason regulation of elections."

Attorney General Andrea Campbell has already certified the proposed question.

WBZ-TV's political analyst Jon Keller said that there are "good intentions behind this ballot question."

"They are motivated by real concerns about low and generally declining [voter] turnout, lack of trust in our democracy, lack of participation," Keller said.

Some parts of the state, including Boston, already use some version of this method for their elections. States like California, Alaska and Washington use it as well.