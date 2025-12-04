Watch Live: 2025 Massachusetts high school football championship games at Gillette Stadium

Sixteen high school football teams are playing at Gillette Stadium this week looking to become a Massachusetts state champion at the home of the New England Patriots.

All eight Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state football championship games are being played Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Foxboro.

Where to watch high school football championships

You can watch all of the games streaming live in the embedded video on CBS News Boston. All of the games on Friday and Saturday will also be broadcast on WSBK TV-38 in the Boston area.

Here's the schedule for the games at Gillette Stadium:

Thursday, Dec. 4

Division 7: Amesbury (2) vs. Cohasset (1), 5 p.m.

Division 6: Fairhaven (3) vs. Norwell (1), 7:45 p.m.*

Friday, Dec. 5

Division 5: Foxboro (2) vs. Shawsheen Tech (1), 5 p.m.

Division 3: North Attleboro (7) vs. King Philip (1), 7:45 p.m.*

Saturday, Dec. 6

Division 8: Randolph (4) vs. West Boylston (3), 10 a.m.

Division 4: Tewksbury (2) vs. Scituate (1), 12:45 p.m.*

Division 2: Bishop Feehan (2) vs. Catholic Memorial (1), 3:30 p.m.*

Division 1: Xaverian (3) vs. St. John's Prep (1), 6:15 p.m.*

*Game times are approximate

This is the 18th year that Gillette Stadium is hosting the Massachusetts state championships.

High school football championships tickets

If you want to go to any of the games, you must get your tickets online first. They will not be sold at the stadium and will only be available through Ticketmaster. All tickets are digital and you can access them with the Gillette Stadium app. It's recommended that you add your tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Tickets are $22.45 each and parking is included. Children age 5 and under can get in free. A ticket will get you into Gillette for each of that day's games, but tailgating is prohibited and once you leave the stadium, you can't get back inside.