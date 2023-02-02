Official Massachusetts groundhog Ms. G predicts 'spring is on its way'

LINCOLN - Once again, Punxsutawney Phil and Ms. G do not see eye-to-eye on the spring forecast.

The Pennsylvania groundhog emerged from his burrow Thursday and saw his shadow, which traditionally means six more weeks of winter. But Ms. G, the official groundhog of Massachusetts, did not seem to agree.

"I declare that Ms. G does not appear to observe her shadow and therefore spring is on its way," said Gov. Maura Healey, who was on hand for the festivities at the Mass Audobon Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln where the groundhog lives.

Ms. G has been making forecasts as the official state groundhog of Massachusetts since 2008 - and she's been right 60% of the time.

It will definitely feel like winter for at least a few more days in New England. The bitter cold sub-zero temperatures coming Saturday could be historic.