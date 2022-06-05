Massachusetts gas prices hit new record of $4.94 per gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices reached another new record-high in Massachusetts on Sunday. AAA reports that the state average is now up to $4.94 a gallon.

That's 3 cents higher than Saturday, and 21 cents higher than just a week ago.

Gas is now over $5 a gallon in Suffolk County, and even higher on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The national average is also a record-setting $4.84 a gallon, AAA says.

Diesel in Massachusetts is still slightly under its record-high, coming in at $6.23 per gallon.