Massachusetts gas prices hit new record of $4.94 per gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices reached another new record-high in Massachusetts on Sunday. AAA reports that the state average is now up to $4.94 a gallon. 

That's 3 cents higher than Saturday, and 21 cents higher than just a week ago.

Gas is now over $5 a gallon in Suffolk County, and even higher on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The national average is also a record-setting $4.84 a gallon, AAA says.

Diesel in Massachusetts is still slightly under its record-high, coming in at $6.23 per gallon.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 8:26 AM

