Massachusetts gas prices remain at record high $4.73 a gallon
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts remained at a record high of $4.73 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. They have not risen since reaching that level last Thursday.
Prices are up 13 cents a gallon in the last week. A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.
The national average is currently $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.
California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon.
Diesel prices continued their slow decline and are now averaging $6.35 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Monday. That's six cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41.
