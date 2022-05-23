Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices remain at record high $4.73 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices remain at record high $4.73 a gallon
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts remained at a record high of $4.73 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. They have not risen since reaching that level last Thursday.  

Prices are up 13 cents a gallon in the last week. A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.

The national average is currently $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon.

Diesel prices continued their slow decline and are now averaging $6.35 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Monday. That's six cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on May 23, 2022 / 6:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

