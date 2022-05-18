Massachusetts gas prices reach new record high of $4.70 a gallon

AAA predicts more will travel for Memorial Day weekend than last year, despite record high gas price

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a daily record climb Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high of $4.70 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up five cents since Tuesday's record high and 26 cents in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.79 less.

The national average is $4.56 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.05 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also at a record high of $6.41 a gallon in Massachusetts Wednesday.