Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices reach new record high of $4.70 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

AAA predicts more will travel for Memorial Day weekend than last year, despite record high gas price
AAA predicts more will travel for Memorial Day weekend than last year, despite record high gas price 01:51

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a daily record climb Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high of $4.70 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up five cents since Tuesday's record high and 26 cents in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.79 less.

The national average is $4.56 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.05 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also at a record high of $6.41 a gallon in Massachusetts Wednesday.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.