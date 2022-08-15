Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping, but still 32 cents higher than U.S. average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped another 10 cents in the last week, but they're still 32 cents higher than the national average, AAA said Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $4.27 a gallon. That's down 40 cents in the last month. It's 78 cents lower than the record of $5.05 set back on June 12.

The national average is now below the $4 mark at $3.96 a gallon. That's down $1.06 from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

"Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "But that hasn't happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits."