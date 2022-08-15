Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping, but still 32 cents higher than U.S. average

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped another 10 cents in the last week, but they're still 32 cents higher than the national average, AAA said Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $4.27 a gallon. That's down 40 cents in the last month. It's 78 cents lower than the record of $5.05 set back on June 12.

The national average is now below the $4 mark at $3.96 a gallon. That's down $1.06 from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

"Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "But that hasn't happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits." 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.