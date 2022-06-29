Massachusetts gas prices fall again to $4.91 a gallon

BOSTON - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is now $4.91, according to AAA, as prices continued their steady decline Wednesday.

Prices have dropped 8 cents in the last week. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set back on June 12.

A year ago at this time, the average price was $2.99 a gallon.

The national average dropped to $4.87 Wednesday, down from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14. The state with the highest average is still California, at $6.30 a gallon.

Diesel prices have also been dropping steadily in Massachusetts. The average Wednesday was $6.11 a gallon, down from the record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.