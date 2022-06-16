Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices drop a penny from record high to $5.04 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices have finally dropped in Massachusetts.  The average cost for a gallon of gasoline is now $5.04, according to AAA

That's down a penny from the record high of $5.05, which was set Monday and held through Wednesday.

A month ago, the average price was 44 cents cheaper at $4.60 a gallon.

A year ago at this time, the price was $2.09 lower at $2.95 a gallon.

The national average also dropped a penny to $5 a gallon, down from the record high $5.01 set on June 14. California still has the highest average prices in the country at $6.43 a gallon.

Diesel prices held steady Thursday in Massachusetts at $6.20, down from the record high of $6.41 on May 18.

