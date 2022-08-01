Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices down 42 cents in last month

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow and steady decline Monday, dropping to an average $4.47 a gallon, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average was five cents higher at $4.52 a gallon. A month ago, it was $4.89, 42 cents higher.

The average price is down 58 cents from the record high of $5.05 a gallon, set back on June 12.

The national average is down to $4.21 a gallon. A month ago it was $4.84. The national average has dropped 81 cents since setting a record high of $5.02 on June 14.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts also continued falling Monday. The average price for a gallon is now $5.57, down 84 cents from the record high of $6.41 set on May 18.

