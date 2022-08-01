Massachusetts gas prices down 42 cents in last month

Rate of inflation in Massachusetts outpacing rest of country

Rate of inflation in Massachusetts outpacing rest of country

Rate of inflation in Massachusetts outpacing rest of country

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow and steady decline Monday, dropping to an average $4.47 a gallon, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average was five cents higher at $4.52 a gallon. A month ago, it was $4.89, 42 cents higher.

The average price is down 58 cents from the record high of $5.05 a gallon, set back on June 12.

The national average is down to $4.21 a gallon. A month ago it was $4.84. The national average has dropped 81 cents since setting a record high of $5.02 on June 14.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts also continued falling Monday. The average price for a gallon is now $5.57, down 84 cents from the record high of $6.41 set on May 18.