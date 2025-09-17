Keller: Changing state flag not a priority, Republican gubernatorial candidates say

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ-TV, CBS News or Paramount, a Skydance Corporation.

Plans to change the state flag of Massachusetts are suddenly taking center stage in the race for governor, as both Republicans running for the nomination say they want to save the current flag.

Some Native Americans disagree with flag

To Stefanie Salguero, a local descendant of the Lakota Sioux who's been part of the years-long push to get rid of the state's 250-year-old coat of arms that adorns the Massachusetts flag, its imagery of an arm and sword dangling over the head of a Native American is "not really honoring the legacy of Indigenous people by having a sword above this person, kinda saying that they were only good for what they died for."

"I think we need to understand the impact that these public flags, team names play into how people conceptualize and understand Indigenous identity," said Salguero and she urged state government, currently rounding third in the process of selecting a new state seal, to create one "to honor what Massachusetts now stands for, not so much the historical context of genocide."

GOP gubernatorial candidates agree flag should stay

But even as Beacon Hill gears up for hearings on the flag planned for later this year, the Republicans running for governor see a wedge issue emerging.

"We're people with a complicated history, sometimes proud, sometimes painful, but it's ours," said Mike Kennealy. "And I don't think the lesson is to erase the past or pretend it didn't happen but face it honestly and learn from it. The flag reflects our history."

"It's the right flag for our state," said Brian Shortsleeve. "I think it carries a really important part of our history, of liberating this country, the history of fighting for liberty."

State criticized for spending money on flag change

The process of replacing the flag was begun by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. But both Republicans criticized the state for potentially spending money to affix a new seal to flags, doorways and other locations across the Commonwealth.

"Pursuing issues like this only widens that gap between what the people are concerned about and what government seems to be focused on," said Kennealy.

"We've got real fiscal issues, I believe, on the horizon," agreed Shortsleeve. "The last thing we should be doing is spending, likely, millions and millions of dollars to change a flag when there are other critical priorities to pursue."

But to Salguero, the seal is an insensitive and demeaning symbol that doesn't reflect modern-day Massachusetts: "I do think Republicans could have a more inclusive approach in understanding that life does come with change."

The most recent poll we could find, from UMass Amherst last fall, showed 40% strongly or somewhat in favor of replacing the flag, 38% somewhat or strongly opposed, and the rest undecided. And guess who seems to agree with the two Republicans that this is not a high priority issue right now?

A spokesperson for Gov. Maura Healey says her "focus is on the economy, lowering the cost of housing, energy and health care, and standing up to the damage Donald Trump is doing every day."