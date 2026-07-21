Mass. Senate proposes ending single-family zoning to unlock "huge amount of capacity"

The Massachusetts State Senate wants to increase the availability of affordable housing in the state by upzoning. A proposal in the Senate's $325 million economic development bill would effectively end single-family zoning and allow most residential properties to be zoned for duplexes.

"Ninety-six percent of residential land in Massachusetts allows single family homes by right. Only 38% allows duplexes by right," said State Senator Julian Cyr. "We're talking about really unlocking a huge amount of capacity here. Communities can maintain design standards so you're not really changing the look of the built environment."

There are some restrictions to the proposal. It would allow for local municipalities to zone for height and design. Properties with wetlands or those that need septic systems could also be exempt from the zoning change.

Housing advocates say the single-family homes would remain an important part of Massachusetts' housing landscape.

"One of the challenges is that single family homes have gotten large and more expensive. And so, we need to address the size of single-family homes to make home ownership more accessible to more families," said Jesse Kanson-Benanav, Executive Director of Abundant Housing Massachusetts.

The proposal comes two years after Governor Maura Healey signed a housing bond bill allowing small accessory dwelling units to be built in any single-family district.

Housing advocates say this is just one tool in the toolbox. There is also a ballot question that would allow houses to be built on much smaller properties of 5,000 square feet.