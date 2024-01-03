Report shows which Massachusetts communities have the most families at emergency shelters

Report shows Massachusetts spent $42 million on emergency shelters in two weeks

BOSTON - Massachusetts spent another $42 million on its emergency shelter system over the span of just two weeks in December, according to a report obtained by the State House News Service.

State officials said most of that spending is from outstanding bills. Massachusetts in late December also opened up an emergency overnight shelter at the Registry of Deeds building in Cambridge that can hold up to 70 families as they wait for help.

Nearly 1,400 families have applied for shelter since the state hit a capacity of 7,500 in November, according to to the report, which also showed that the number of migrants with work permits tripled over a two-week period.

Included in the Jan. 2 report is a breakdown of where families in the emergency shelter system are staying. Below is a list of cities and towns with at least 25 families currently in shelters, hotels or motels.

Boston 1,309 total families

Worcester 302

Springfield 289

Lynn 283

Peabody 195

Stoughton 194

Marlboro 189

Woburn 173

Holyoke 171

Brockton 167

Taunton 164

Salem 163

Lowell 163

Dedham 159

Framingham 157

Danvers 129

Chicopee 123

Everett 110

West Springfield 107

Westboro 104

Kingston 99

Concord 95

Franklin 94

Bedford 92

Foxboro 92

Methuen 84

Fall River 77

Shrewsbury 73

Haverhill 71

Saugus 70

Milford 70

North Attleboro 67

Waltham 65

Revere 63

Middleboro 59

Sharon 56

Greenfield 56

Plainville 56

Lawrence 54

Gardner 52

Malden 51

Raynham 48

Bourne 46

Sturbridge 46

Hudson 44

Ayer 43

Watertown 43

Rockland 42

Mansfield 38

Leicester 37

Yarmouth 36

Plymouth 36

Medford 36

Pittsfield 35

Fairhaven 35

Dartmouth 35

Swansea 34

Cambridge 34

Burlington 34

Brookline 33

Barnstable 33

Auburn 33

Chelsea 32

Northboro 31

Lexington 30

Sutton 30

Westminster 29

New Bedford 28

Tewksbury 27

Beverly 26

Andover 25