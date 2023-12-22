Cambridge building to open as emergency overnight shelter

Cambridge building to open as emergency overnight shelter

Cambridge building to open as emergency overnight shelter

CAMBRIDGE - A state owned building in Cambridge will open as an emergency overnight shelter for families.

The Registry of Deeds building on Cambridge Street will accommodate up to 70 families until a long-term option becomes available. The building will only be used in the evening and overnight hours.

The state's shelter system is currently over capacity. Data provided by the state shows there are 7,505 families in the shelter system.