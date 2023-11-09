Massachusetts reaches capacity of 7,500 families enrolled at emergency shelters

BOSTON - Massachusetts has officially reached its capacity for families in emergency shelters.

The dashboard is now at 7,517 on the state's emergency assistance website. Most are staying at hotels or motels and the large number keeps growing due to an influx of migrants arriving in the state.

"Today, the family shelter system has reached 7,500 families, and we are at the point where we do not have enough shelter units, service providers, or funding to continue to safely expand. Families will continue to be placed into shelter until the end of the day, and beginning tomorrow, families will be placed into shelter as units become available. If there are no available shelter units, families determined eligible for emergency assistance will be placed on a waitlist. Our administration continues to provide arriving families with resources, basic necessities and support, and we are working with community partners to connect them with safe, overnight options," said Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice in a statement.

The cap was set by Gov. Maura Healey, who said the state doesn't have the resources to serve more than 7,500 families. The order was challenged in court, with claims that it violated the state's Right to Shelter law, but a judge sided with her earlier in November.

Any other families will now be placed on a waitlist, with those in need of the most assistance getting priority.

Massachusetts lawmakers are now considering establishing "overflow" sites for people on the waitlist. One location being considered is Boston's Hynes Convention Center. Legislators are also looking to fulfill Healey's request of $250 million to support the shelter system. Fifty million would go toward overflow sites while $75 million would be for school district costs.