Why some Massachusetts voters say they are waiting to vote until Election Day

Some Massachusetts voters are waiting until Election Day to vote. Here's why

Some Massachusetts voters are waiting until Election Day to vote. Here's why

Some Massachusetts voters are waiting until Election Day to vote. Here's why

BOSTON - Voters across the country have spent the last two weeks voting early but some Massachusetts residents said they wanted to wait to cast a ballot on Election Day.

Excited to vote on Election Day

Violet Jenkins is a student at Suffolk University and will be voting for the first time on Tuesday.

"I didn't vote early so I am going to vote tomorrow," she said. "I have a right to vote and I want to use that and go out there and give my opinion because in the next couple of years, I am going to be buying a house, graduating school, and getting a real job and I want to have a say in my future."

Over the course of the last several weeks, voters have described a kind of fatigue from this election cycle. Whether it is from the noise of social media, non-stop political texts, or tense conversations among their friend groups or family.

"Everyone I talked to today and over the last couple of weeks doesn't really know how it is going to go," said Erik Linden of Boston. "I kind of just want to get the day over with and just go from there and see what we can accomplish as a country after that."

Brady Hurvitz will be making the trip home to cast his ballot.

"It's definitely a daunting time, but it's exciting. I have a lot of hope I think we will just watch and see what happens."

Drop off mail-in ballots

The Massachusetts Secretary of State's office reported about a third of registered voters cast their ballot early.

For those who still need to return a mail-in ballot, the state recommends dropping it off in person at a polling place or in an official drop box. They are often located at your city or town hall.