Masked 17-year-old allegedly robbed bank in Dudley, Massachusetts

A teenager has been arrested after an alleged masked bank robbery on Thursday afternoon in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Dudley Police said that they received a call from Webster First Federal Credit Union on Airport Road just before 3:45 p.m. for an alleged bank robbery. After arriving at the bank, police officers said they received a "detailed description" of the suspect and began searching the area for him.

After searching for the suspect, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody. According to the Dudley Police Department, officers recognized the teenager's car in Dudley a short time later.

"The Dudley Police Department would also like to thank the staff at Webster First Federal Credit Union for their cooperation in providing critical information regarding the suspect and the vehicle, which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect," Dudley Police said in a Facebook post.

Officers searched the teen's home and found "stolen money, along with a mask, clothing, and additional evidence directly linked to the robbery."

Police shared a photo of the mask, which resembles a man's face.

The mask that the 17-year-old allegedy used during the robbery. Dudley Police Department

The teenager was charged with three counts of assault and unarmed robbery. The suspect's name has not been released due to his age. He will be arraigned in Dudley Juvenile District Court on Friday.

Additional details of the robbery have not been released.

Dudley is located on the border of Massachusetts and Connecticut. It is just under 60 miles from Boston and around 22 miles from Worcester. The population is roughly 11,300 according to the Dudley Government website.