Massachusetts doctor accused of sexual assault by dozens of patients indicted on rape charges

FRAMINGHAM - A doctor accused of sexually abusing dozens of his patients is now facing criminal charges. A Middlesex County Grand Jury indicted Dr. Derrick Todd for two counts of rape.

Allegedly assaulted patients

Todd, who practiced at several locations including the Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, allegedly sexually assaulted two women who were his patients at the time, investigators said Thursday.

The alleged assaults occurred in December of 2022 and June of 2023 during medical examinations at the Framingham hospital.

Todd's lawyer declined to comment on the indictments Thursday. He could be arraigned as early as Friday on the rape charges.

The Middlesex County District Attorney said the investigation remains ongoing.

Dozens of patients file lawsuits

Dr. Todd also worked at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital before he was fired in July 2023 after the hospital investigated sex assault allegations. Todd was later sued by more than 150 former patients for alleged abuse.

Accusers who previously spoke with WBZ said Todd violated them under the guise of medical exams.

According to one of the lawsuits filed in October 2023, "Dr. Todd performed inappropriate pelvic examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations on patients. These examinations were performed for his own sexual gratification."

A former patient told WBZ she began seeing Dr. Todd in 2014 for severe onset rheumatoid arthritis. She said he then pressured her into becoming her primary care provider and gynecologist.

She said Dr. Todd physically abused her during a routine pap smear at Charles River Medical Center in Framingham.