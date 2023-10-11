"Traumatizing and deplorable acts," Dr. Derrick Todd accused of sex assault by least 50 former patients in lawsuit

BOSTON - At least fifty patients have joined together to sue former Brigham and Women's Doctor Derrick Todd following claims he sexually abused his patients.

The lawsuit is the third filed in the last two weeks against Todd. The first was filed by an anonymous plaintiff on September 29, and the second was filed by former patient Mimi DiTrani on Tuesday, October 10.

The third lawsuit, a class action filed Wednesday, October 11, covers at least fifty former patients and lists Nancy Larsen of Hull as its lead plaintiff.

"Dr. Todd performed inappropriate pelvic examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations on patients. These examinations were performed for his own sexual gratification," the complaint reads.

"These horrifying, traumatizing, and deplorable acts took place over the years, from at least as far back as 2011 and continuing through July 2023, at which time Dr. Todd was investigated," it continues.

In addition to Dr. Todd, the lawsuit names Brigham and Women's, Charles River Medical Associates, Mass General Brigham, and several individual doctors who worked with or above Dr. Todd as defendants.

Todd is being sued for negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault, and battery, among others.

Several patients claim Todd, who worked primarily in arthritis care and rare rheumatological conditions, convinced them he should also conduct gynecological work and breast exams, according to attorney Drew Meyer of Lubin and Meyer, who represents the plaintiffs in this class action suit. Dr. Todd would see patients alone, before and after traditional hours, according to the attorney.

Dr. Todd has not responded to WBZ-TV's multiple requests for comment. Last week, his attorney told WBZ he denies any wrongdoing. Todd voluntarily gave up his medical license temporarily while he is investigated by the Board of Medicine.

Several victims also told WBZ they have been interviewed by Boston Police detectives as part of a criminal investigation.

Dr. Todd was fired from Brigham over the summer after a hospital investigation into these allegations.

This story will be updated.