These Massachusetts beaches are closed to swimming due to bacteria levels

WORCESTER – Sunday is a hot and humid day in Massachusetts, but there are more than 40 beaches in the state that are currently off-limits to swimming due to bacteria levels in the water and other reasons.

Each day, the state publishes a dashboard of beach closures throughout the summer season. As of Sunday, the list includes:

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Bacterial Exceedance)

Hopkinton Reservoir - Main Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Malibu, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)



Tenean, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Smith Beach, Braintree (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cold River Pool, Charlemont (Bacterial Exceedance)

Bucks Creed, Chatham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Oyster Pond, Chatham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Hidden Bay, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Clipper Lane, Dennis (Bacterial Exceedance)

Waushakum Beach, Framingham (Bacterial Exceedance)



Dunn Pond, Gardner (Bacterial Exceedance)

Merrimac River - Bath House, Lowell (Bacterial Exceedance)

Kings, Lynn (Bacterial Exceedance)

Houghton's Pond at Bathhouse, Milton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Black Rock, Nahant (Bacterial Exceedance)

Miacomet Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Washington Street, Nantucket (Bacterial Exceedance)

York Lake Beach, New Marlboro (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pilgrim Lake, Orleans (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Lulu Pond Beach, Pittsfield (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wollaston at Channing Street, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wollaston at Milton Street, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wollaston at Rice Road, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wollaston at Sachem Street (Bacterial Exceedance)

Whitehall Pond Beach, Rutland (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Back, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ocean Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cedar Lake Recreation Area, Sturbridge (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pearl Hill Pond Beach, Townsend (Bacterial Exceedance)

Long Cove, West Tisbury (Bacterial Exceedance)

Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic, Winchester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Donovans, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pico, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point Beach, Worcester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Other beaches currently closed in Massachusetts

Several other beaches in Massachusetts are also closed for reasons other than bacteria. They include:

Walden Pond, Concord

Lake Mansfield, Great Barrington

Camp Naumkeag, Salem

Kings Beach, Swampscott