These Massachusetts beaches are closed to swimming due to bacteria levels
WORCESTER – Sunday is a hot and humid day in Massachusetts, but there are more than 40 beaches in the state that are currently off-limits to swimming due to bacteria levels in the water and other reasons.
Each day, the state publishes a dashboard of beach closures throughout the summer season. As of Sunday, the list includes:
- Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Hopkinton Reservoir - Main Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Malibu, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Tenean, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Smith Beach, Braintree (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Cold River Pool, Charlemont (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Bucks Creed, Chatham (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Oyster Pond, Chatham (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Hidden Bay, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Clipper Lane, Dennis (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Waushakum Beach, Framingham (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Dunn Pond, Gardner (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Merrimac River - Bath House, Lowell (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Kings, Lynn (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Houghton's Pond at Bathhouse, Milton (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Black Rock, Nahant (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Miacomet Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)
- Washington Street, Nantucket (Bacterial Exceedance)
- York Lake Beach, New Marlboro (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Pilgrim Lake, Orleans (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)
- Lulu Pond Beach, Pittsfield (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Wollaston at Channing Street, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Wollaston at Milton Street, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Wollaston at Rice Road, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Wollaston at Sachem Street (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Whitehall Pond Beach, Rutland (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Children's Island - Back, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Ocean Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Cedar Lake Recreation Area, Sturbridge (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Pearl Hill Pond Beach, Townsend (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Long Cove, West Tisbury (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic, Winchester (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Donovans, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Pico, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)
- Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point Beach, Worcester (Bacterial Exceedance)
Other beaches currently closed in Massachusetts
Several other beaches in Massachusetts are also closed for reasons other than bacteria. They include:
- Walden Pond, Concord
- Lake Mansfield, Great Barrington
- Camp Naumkeag, Salem
- Kings Beach, Swampscott