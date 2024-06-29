Watch CBS News
Risk of severe weather in Massachusetts on Sunday. Maps show timing and path of storm

By Lexie O'Connor

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The WBZ NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.   

image-2.png
WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Risk for severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of New England, including all of Massachusetts, in the "slight" risk for severe weather. 

image-3.png
WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Any storms have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. There is also a low but not zero risk for a tornado (about 2% as of now).   

image-4.png
WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

What time will storms start?

After starting the day with some early morning showers, we'll get a lull before a round of scattered showers, and storms move in early to mid-afternoon. The line of showers and storms will then move east into the evening. 

The time to watch for potential storms is 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.    

image-5.png
WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

It will be much warmer and more humid on Sunday as well, with highs climbing near 90° and dew points into the 70s, providing the juice and instability for storms. 

image-6.png
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Lingering showers on Monday

We'll have a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Monday, but overall, we are looking at a much drier and nicer day followed by increasing temperatures mid-week as we approach the 4th of July holiday! Sunday will be a day to watch the radar. 

The NEXT Weather Team will be following the storms all day long on WBZ.com, WBZ-TV, and CBS News Boston.

Lexie O'Connor
oconnorlexie-croppe.jpg

Lexie O'Connor is a meteorologist with WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ in 2022 after working on Portland's CBS and FOX morning show Good Day Maine.

