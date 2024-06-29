Risk of severe weather in Massachusetts on Sunday. Maps show timing and path of storm
BOSTON - The WBZ NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.
Risk for severe weather
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of New England, including all of Massachusetts, in the "slight" risk for severe weather.
Any storms have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. There is also a low but not zero risk for a tornado (about 2% as of now).
What time will storms start?
After starting the day with some early morning showers, we'll get a lull before a round of scattered showers, and storms move in early to mid-afternoon. The line of showers and storms will then move east into the evening.
The time to watch for potential storms is 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It will be much warmer and more humid on Sunday as well, with highs climbing near 90° and dew points into the 70s, providing the juice and instability for storms.
Lingering showers on Monday
We'll have a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Monday, but overall, we are looking at a much drier and nicer day followed by increasing temperatures mid-week as we approach the 4th of July holiday! Sunday will be a day to watch the radar.
The NEXT Weather Team will be following the storms all day long on WBZ.com, WBZ-TV, and CBS News Boston.