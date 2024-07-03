What beaches are closed in Massachusetts today? Check the closings list.

BOSTON - Looking to head to the water and cool off this July 4th holiday week? First, make sure to check the list of Massachusetts beaches that are closed to swimming.

The Department of Public Health publishes a daily water quality dashboard to let residents know which beaches are closed for the day due to bacteria or other reasons. It is updated at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every day during beach season.

"If a beach is closed, do not swim or enter the water at that location to avoid risk of illness," the department says.

Beach closings in Massachusetts

Here are the latest beach closures, as of Wednesday.

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Bacterial Exceedance)

Hopkinton Reservoir - Main Beach, Ashland (Bacterial Exceedance)

Tenean Beach, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Smith Beach, Braintree (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cold River Pool, Charlemont (Bacterial Exceedance)

Bucks Creek, Chatham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Oyster Pond, Chatham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Mauserts Pond, Clarksburg (Bacterial Exceedance)

Walden Pond, Concord (Bacterial Exceedance)

Hidden Bay, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Clipper Lane, Dennis (Bacterial Exceedance)

Follins Pond, Dennis (Other)

Waushakum Beach, Framingham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Dunn Pond, Gardner (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lake Mansfield, Great Barrington (Other)

Hickory Hills, Lunenberg (Bacterial Exceedance)

Kings Beach, Lynn (Bacterial Exceedance)

Houghton's Pond, Milton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Black Rock, Nahant (Bacterial Exceedance)

Miacomet Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Washington Street, Nantucket (Bacterial Exceedance)

Berry Pond Beach, North Andover (Bacterial Exceedance)

Stevens Pond - Center, North Andover (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pilgrim Lake, Orleans (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Lulu Pond Beach, Pittsfield (Bacterial Exceedance)

Whitehall Pond Beach, Rutland (Bacterial Exceedance)

Camp Naumkeag, Salem (Other)

Children's Island, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ocean Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Kings Beach, Swampscott (Other)

Leeside, Swansea (Other)

Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pearl Hill Pond Beach, Townsend (Bacterial Exceedance)

Longnook, Truro (Other)

Long Cove (Fresh), West Tisbury (Bacterial Exceedance)

Margaret Lindley Park, Williamstown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Sharon Beach @ Upper Mystic, Winchester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Donovans, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pico, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lake Quinsigamond - Regatta Point Beach, Worcester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Why are beaches closed in Massachusetts?

"Bacterial exceedance" is the most commonly listed reason for closure. Experts say this is caused by runoff pollution or sewage overflows following heavy rain.

Some beaches are closed because of a "harmful cyanobacteria bloom," also known as blue-green algae.

Swimming in water with excessive bacteria can caused gastrointestinal and respiratory issues, as well as skin rashes, itching and earaches.