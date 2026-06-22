Downpours in Massachusetts Tuesday could impact World Cup match
The WBZ Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for one of the better soakings of rainfall we've had in Massachusetts since St. Patrick's Day weekend.
It's been that long since there was a widespread 1"+ rainfall in the region. From Monday afternoon through Tuesday night, we expect a general 1-2" of rain with localized amounts over 2" possible.
When does the rain arrive?
The general pattern of rain will ebb and flow over that time. A steady round moves through Monday evening and then tapers to scattered on and off downpours overnight into early Tuesday morning.
A steadier round should return during the morning hours before a lull, with one more round of scattered rain pushing through Tuesday evening into the first half of the night.
That final shot of showers could also impact the World Cup match in Foxboro.
No flooding is expected, though some minor urban and poor drainage flooding can briefly appear during heavier downpours.
Likewise, no severe weather is expected, but embedded thunder and lightning is possible. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning has the best overall chance of thunder.
Driest start to year on record in Boston
While not ending the drought, this will help alleviate some of the dry conditions and give lawns and gardens a chance to recover a bit.
Boston has had its driest start to a year on record and has also gone the longest on record without seeing a single half-inch rainfall event.
Most of the area is roughly 10-20" below average for rainfall over the past year, with Nantucket more than two feet below average.