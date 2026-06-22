Downpours in Massachusetts Tuesday could impact World Cup match

The WBZ Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for one of the better soakings of rainfall we've had in Massachusetts since St. Patrick's Day weekend.

It's been that long since there was a widespread 1"+ rainfall in the region. From Monday afternoon through Tuesday night, we expect a general 1-2" of rain with localized amounts over 2" possible.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

When does the rain arrive?

The general pattern of rain will ebb and flow over that time. A steady round moves through Monday evening and then tapers to scattered on and off downpours overnight into early Tuesday morning.

A steadier round should return during the morning hours before a lull, with one more round of scattered rain pushing through Tuesday evening into the first half of the night.

That final shot of showers could also impact the World Cup match in Foxboro.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

No flooding is expected, though some minor urban and poor drainage flooding can briefly appear during heavier downpours.

Likewise, no severe weather is expected, but embedded thunder and lightning is possible. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning has the best overall chance of thunder.

Driest start to year on record in Boston

While not ending the drought, this will help alleviate some of the dry conditions and give lawns and gardens a chance to recover a bit.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Boston has had its driest start to a year on record and has also gone the longest on record without seeing a single half-inch rainfall event.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Most of the area is roughly 10-20" below average for rainfall over the past year, with Nantucket more than two feet below average.