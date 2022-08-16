Watch CBS News
Massachusetts the best state to live in, according to new report

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Massachusetts is the best state to live in, according to a new report.

WalletHub compared all 50 states based on affordability, the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Massachusetts ranked first overall with high scores for the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. However, it ranked 44th for affordability.

New Jersey ranked second overall and New York was third.

New Hampshire ranked sixth.

The worst state to live in, according to the report, is Mississippi.

To see the complete rankings, click here.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:22 AM

