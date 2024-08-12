The best state to live in is Massachusetts, new ranking says

The sand at this beach in Massachusetts really does sing

BOSTON - Massachusetts just keeps coming out on top.

In recent weeks, WalletHub has said the state has the best school systems in the country, and is the No. 1 state in which to have a baby. Now the personal finance website declares that Massachusetts is the best place to live in all of America.

"Massachusetts is the best state to live in, due in large part to its strong health care system and high-quality education," WalletHub says.

How Massachusetts ranked

Massachusetts ranked first in the education and health categories.

On the health side, the state has the highest percentage of insured residents at 97.3%. The premature death rate in Massachusetts is the lowest in the country and there are also fewer adults in fair or poor health compared to other states.

In addition to having the best schools, WalletHub says Massachusetts has one of the best high school graduation rates in the country at more than 90%, and the third-highest median household income at over $94,000.

Massachusetts also has the fifth-lowest crime rate in the country, according to WalletHub.

Affordability crisis in Massachusetts

The biggest challenge to living the good life in Massachusetts is finances, the study says. WalletHub put Massachusetts 44th out of 50 states in its affordability ranking.

A report from Bankrate earlier this year said prospective Massachusetts homebuyers need to make over $162,000 a year in order to afford a home in the state.

And in a recent poll, one in five residents said they see themselves leaving Massachusetts in the next five years. Those who were struggling to afford housing and transportation were even more likely to say they are considering moving out of state soon.

How other New England states ranked

Rounding out the Top 5 in the "Best States To Live In" ranking for 2024 are Florida, New Jersey, Utah and New Hampshire.

Maine was 14th, Vermont was 19th and Connecticut finished 22nd. Rhode Island actually ended up in the bottom of the list at No. 28.

Click here for the full ranking.