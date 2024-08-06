Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, study says

BOSTON - Babies are lucky to be born in Massachusetts, according to a new study. The report from personal finance website WalletHub says there's no better state to welcome a newborn into the world.

"Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, in large part because it has the lowest infant mortality rate in the country and the fourth-lowest maternal mortality rate," WalletHub says. "It also has the best neonatal hospitals in the country (for premature births or babies with health problems)."

U.S. News & World Report ranked Boston Children's Hospital second in the country for 2023-2024.

WalletHub says Massachusetts has one of the lowest percentages of households with infants or toddlers going hungry. It also has one of the highest shares of children under 3 getting their recommended vaccinations.

Earlier this year, WalletHub declared that Massachusetts was the best state to raise a family.

Other New England states making the Top 10 were Rhode Island at No. 4, New Hampshire in 5th, Maine at No. 7 and Vermont in 8th.

Having a baby in Massachusetts is costly

But while Massachusetts was No. 1, the report acknowledges serious financial hurdles for parents of newborns in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is 41st in terms of "cost rank" for having a baby, and tied with New York for last in annual infant care costs. A report from Care.com this year said Massachusetts was one of the most expensive states in the country when it comes to nanny, babysitter and day care costs.

In July, a poll found that one in five Massachusetts residents are considering leaving the state because of how expensive it is.