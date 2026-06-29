Ipswich closes all beaches due to Merrimack River sewage spill

Ipswich is closing its popular beaches on the North Shore of Massachusetts as a result of the Merrimack River sewage leak.

Public Health Director Colleen Fermon said all of the town's beaches, including Pavilion, Crane, Steep Hill, Clark and Little Neck, are "closed for swimming until further notice." The closure comes ahead of what could be the hottest weather Massachusetts has seen in years.

Crews are working to repair two breaks in a 42-inch sewer line in Haverhill that is currently dumping 8 to 10 million gallons of raw sewage a day into the Merrimack River. It's estimated that it could take until Friday to put a fix in place.

"While this situation is ongoing, the Town of Ipswich has made the decision to close all beaches for swimming until testing of water samples indicates that the water is safe to swim in," Fermon said. "Signage will be posted at each beach."

Testing is being done on the water at the Ipswich beaches. The closures will remain in place until bacteria levels return to normal.

Plum Island beaches in Newburyport are already closed to swimming. Crane Beach in Ipswich is known for its picturesque views and attracts 350,000 visitors per year.

"We understand that these closures come at an unfortunate time with the incoming heat wave and 4th of July holiday, but this is a serious public health concern," Fermon said. "We will reopen the beaches for swimming as soon as it is safe to do so."