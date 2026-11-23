Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement for continuing to make civil immigration arrests inside state courthouses.

"Under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Massachusetts retains sovereign authority over its judicial system and its administration of justice," said Campbell at a press conference on Monday.

On November 3, the PROTECT Act, a state law aimed at keeping ICE away from sensitive locations like courthouses, schools, daycares, and healthcare facilities without a judicial warrant, went into effect. Since that time, Campbell says ICE has made at least 38 civil arrests at state courthouses in violation of the state law. Campbell argues that ICE activity is interfering with the state's constitutional right to run its courts as it chooses.

"Survivors of domestic violence have been afraid to come to court to seek restraining orders against their abusers," said Campbell, listing the ways she argues ICE has disrupted the Commonwealth's court system.

In recent months, federal courts have ruled both for and against states seeking to clamp down on ICE. In June, a U.S. District Court judge in California ruled that ICE cannot conduct immigration enforcement in California courts. Last week, a U.S. District Court judge in Connecticut issued a preliminary injunction blocking certain sections of the state's law restricting ICE enforcement, including the ability of federal agents to wear masks.

With the conflicting rulings, Attorney Dina Haynes, the executive director of the Orville H. Schell, Jr. Center for International Human Rights at Yale Law School and a constitutional law expert, says she expects the case to head all the way to the Supreme Court.

"I haven't seen any sign that the federal government is unwilling to use its considerable resources to challenge every lawsuit that they lose," Haynes said.

Haynes told WBZ that Massachusetts has a valid argument against federal immigration officials and could expand its case to include the argument that the president himself overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order allowing ICE arrests in state courts even when state law prohibits them.

"Congress is the branch of government that writes the law on immigration," Haynes said.

An ICE spokesperson told WBZ that federal law supersedes state law and that, "The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that sanctuary politicians do not control federal law enforcement."