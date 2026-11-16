Speaking through a translator, a Boston mom told WBZ how her husband was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of the couple's 5-year-old and 4-year-old. She says it happened in early November as the father of three and native of Honduras was preparing to bring the two youngest to the Gardner Pilot School in Allston.

"His mother-in-law called me saying that he was detained and that the children, our children, were inside of the car crying," the woman said. She did not want to share her name for this interview. She said the arrest happened a short distance from the school, but not on its property.

Immigration advocates for the LUCE Immigrant Justice Network of Massachusetts are calling attention to stories like this one as they say ICE is violating state legislation, called the PROTECT Act, aimed at keeping agents away from schools, daycares, healthcare facilities, and courthouses.

"What we really need right now from the state leaders is their leadership to implement the PROTECT Act because having a law on the papers doesn't mean it's going to happen in reality," said Pietra Adami, the workers' rights coordinator for the Brazilian Women's Group and LUCE.

Governor Maura Healey introduced the PROTECT Act last winter, amid violent incidents involving ICE in Minnesota and public protests. Asked how it would be enforced at the time, Healey said, "don't bring the fight."

LUCE says that is exactly what ICE is doing right now, especially in Massachusetts courthouses. Between November 3 and November 12, security systems at Massachusetts courts have recorded 22 arrests by ICE.

In response to the alleged PROTECT Act violations, a spokesperson for the governor's office released a statement saying, "We are closely monitoring reports of ICE activity in Massachusetts communities, including at courthouses. Governor Healey signed the PROTECT Act to keep ICE out of schools, daycares, hospitals, nursing homes and courthouses and keep people safe. We are in touch with the Attorney General's Office and evaluating our options."

According to law enforcement training materials for the PROTECT Act, enforcement of the law belongs to the Attorney General's office but not to local police who "have no authority to enforce the act."

ICE told WBZ that federal law supersedes state law and that, "The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that sanctuary politicians do not control federal law enforcement."

"ICE does not conduct planned operations targeting churches or other areas such as schools, hospitals, or polling locations to execute arrests. ICE conducts intelligence-driven targeted enforcement. While we understand the sensitivity of these locations, if an active public safety threat endangered these locations, offenders may be arrested as a result of that targeted enforcement action," the statement from an ICE spokesperson continued. "The ability of law enforcement to make arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is common sense. It conserves valuable law enforcement resources because they already know where a target will be. It is also safer for our officers and the community. These illegal aliens have gone through security and been screened to not have any weapons."

A request for comment was not returned by the Attorney General's Office.

The Boston mom whose husband remains in ICE custody at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility wants some sort of relief for her family. She says her husband has no criminal history and has been in the United States since 2013. He now has a pending asylum claim.

"We are not criminals. We came here to this country to work with this honesty and everything that's happening right now, it's affecting us, deeply," she said.