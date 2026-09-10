Mass. State Police trooper fired after alleged racist text messages to ex-girlfriend

WBZ-TV I-Team sources say Jay Arapi, a Massachusetts State Police trooper assigned to the Newbury barracks, allegedly targeted his former girlfriend with racist messages after she began dating a man of color.

The trooper graduated from the police academy in 2025 and was still on probation.

State Police opened an internal affairs investigation last month after sources say the woman came forward with the allegations. Sources told the I-Team that Arapi sent a series of racially charged text messages to the woman.

Arapi was suspended without pay on Aug. 28. He was subsequently fired on Sept. 8.

The department says Arapi was dishonorably discharged from the Massachusetts State Police.

"The Massachusetts State Police unequivocally rejects all forms of racism and bias because they are wholly inconsistent with the values and professional standards of our organization," the department told the I-Team. "When the Department became aware of a member using language that is unbecoming of a Trooper, Colonel Noble terminated Jay Arapi and dishonorably discharged him from our ranks. There is zero tolerance for this behavior."

WBZ-TV reached out to Arapi for comment but did not immediately hear back.