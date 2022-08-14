Watch CBS News
2 people injured after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning in Boston.

Paramedics took both the driver and the passenger to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this point.

The truck was carrying cans and bottles, which scattered onto both the eastbound and westbound sides of the Pike. 

It took emergency crews about three hours to clean things up near the old Allston-Brighton Toll Plaza. 

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 9:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

