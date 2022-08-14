2 people injured after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike

BOSTON -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning in Boston.

Paramedics took both the driver and the passenger to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this point.

The truck was carrying cans and bottles, which scattered onto both the eastbound and westbound sides of the Pike.

It took emergency crews about three hours to clean things up near the old Allston-Brighton Toll Plaza.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.