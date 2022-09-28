Mass lawmakers ask DOT to investigate Gov. DeSantis

BOSTON - Senator Markey and other Massachusetts lawmakers are now calling on the Department of Transportation to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for orchestrating the flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

In a letter to the DOT, the lawmakers say DeSantis lured the nearly 50 migrants onto chartered places with false promises and misrepresentations. The letter goes on to cite the DOT's Charter Broker Rule, which prohibits charter brokers from misrepresenting the time of departure or arrival, the route to be flown or the stops to be made.

DeSantis has insisted the migrants were clearly told where they would be going.