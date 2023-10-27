Mass and Cass tent removal to begin November 1 per Boston ordinance

City Council approves policy for police to remove tents at Mass and Cass starting November 1

BOSTON - The Boston City Council approved an ordinance on Wednesday that would allow police to remove the tents in the area known as Mass and Cass, starting November 1.

The intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue area has become a well-known encampment for Boston's homeless community. It has also become synonymous with open drug use and violence. According to City of Boston statistics, between May 2023 and July 2023, there were roughly 700 to 900 EMS calls per week.

On Thursday Boston city inspectional services began placing notices in the area, letting people know that tents and tarps would be banned starting next week.

The city plans to increase its outreach program to help people who are struggling receive the services they need. They also said they plan to open 30 temporary transitional beds at the Public Health Commission on Mass Ave.

The plan to remove the homeless encampment was introduced by Mayor Michelle Wu in August.

Just last month, four Boston City Councilors asked the mayor to declare a state of emergency in the neighborhood.

City crews previously cleared the tents and shelters at Mass and Cass in May.