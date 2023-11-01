Mason Lohrei recalled from Providence, appears set to make Bruins debut Thursday night

BOSTON -- While the Bruins' blue line is shorthanded following the suspension of Charlie McAvoy and injury to Matt Grzelcyk, there is a silver lining in it all. It gave prospect Mason Lohrei a clear path to the NHL, and the Bruins sent him down that road on Wednesday, recalling the defenseman from Providence.

Lohrei will likely make his long-awaited NHL debut in front of Boston fans Thursday night when the Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. The 22-year-old is expected to take a spot on next to Brandon Carlo on Boston's second defensive pairing, head coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday. That's where Lohrei skated at Wednesday's practice.

The Bruins drafted Lohrei in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft with the 58th overall pick, and the hype has been building ever since. He played 40 games for Ohio State last season, tallying four goals while dishing out 28 assists. He had an impressive preseason with Boston, but was one of the team's final cuts and sent to Providence for a little more seasoning.

Lohrei had four assists over his seven games for the P-Bruins, but none of his 12 shots went into the net. Maybe he'll get his first goal of the 2023-24 season in his first NHL stint.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 211 lbs, Lohrie will bring some significant size to the B's defensive corps. And Boston will need it, with McAvoy suspended for four games and Grzelcyk being placed on long-term IR on Wednesday.

In addition to recalling Lohrei, Boston also put forward Jakub Lauko on injured reserve with an eye injury and recalled defensemen Ian Mitchell and Parker Wotherspoon from Providence on Wednesday.