Masataka Yoshida's 3-run homer helps lead Japan to WBC Championship Game

BOSTON -- New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has been a huge hit at the World Baseball Classic. Boston's prized free-agent signing helped lift Japan to a 6-5 comeback win over Mexico on Monday, securing a spot in the championship game on Tuesday night.

Yoshida did it with one swing of the bat, launching a three-run homer in the seventh inning to tie things at 3-3. The lefty was in a tight spot, with the count 2-2 and two outs in the inning, but deposited JoJo Romero's offering 366 feet to right field for the game-tying jack.

Yoshida went 3-for-4 on Monday night, and also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. With Japan trailing 5-4, Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a double. Yoshida then drew a walk, and they both scored when Munetaka Murakami slapped a walkoff double to give Japan the 6-5 victory.

It has been quite the tournament for Yoshida, who is now hitting .474 (9-for-19) with a .571 OBP and .842 slugging percentage. Monday night's three-run blast was Yoshida's second of the tournament to go along with a double, five runs, and a WBC record 13 RBI. Yoshida has not struck out over his six games.

Japan will play the United States in the WBC championship game Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.