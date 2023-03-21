Watch CBS News
Sports

Masataka Yoshida's 3-run homer helps lead Japan to WBC Championship Game

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has been a huge hit at the World Baseball Classic. Boston's prized free-agent signing helped lift Japan to a 6-5 comeback win over Mexico on Monday, securing a spot in the championship game on Tuesday night.

Yoshida did it with one swing of the bat, launching a three-run homer in the seventh inning to tie things at 3-3. The lefty was in a tight spot, with the count 2-2 and two outs in the inning, but deposited JoJo Romero's offering 366 feet to right field for the game-tying jack.

Masataka Yoshida comes up BIG for Team Japan with a 3-run homer in the 7th! by MLB on YouTube

Yoshida went 3-for-4 on Monday night, and also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. With Japan trailing 5-4, Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a double. Yoshida then drew a walk, and they both scored when Munetaka Murakami slapped a walkoff double to give Japan the 6-5 victory.

It has been quite the tournament for Yoshida, who is now hitting .474 (9-for-19) with a .571 OBP and .842 slugging percentage. Monday night's three-run blast was Yoshida's second of the tournament to go along with a double, five runs, and a WBC record 13 RBI. Yoshida has not struck out over his six games.

Japan will play the United States in the WBC championship game Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.