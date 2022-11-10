Martin Richard's classmates will run Boston Marathon in his honor: 'These young people give us hope'

BOSTON - Friends and classmates of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 marathon bombings, will run the Boston Marathon next year in his memory.

The Martin Richard Foundation announced Thursday that Martin's brother Henry will lead more than 50 members of the MR8 Tribute Team, including Martin's teachers, coaches and the newly eligible young runners.

"When we think about Martin, we think about all of his friends and classmates who are now eighteen and taking on the world as young adults," said Martin's father Bill Richard, co-founder of the Martin Richard Foundation. "We are so proud of how actively engaged they were over the last ten years in improving themselves and their community and the example they have set for the next generation of young people - This is an important year for so many reasons but mostly because these young people give us hope."

The team will promote Martin's message of "No More Hurting People, Peace."

Martin Richard. (Photo credit: Richard family-Facebook)

Next year's marathon will mark 10 years since the bombings that killed three people and injured 260 near the finish line. In April, Henry Richard finished his first Boston Marathon, saying "I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family."