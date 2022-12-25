Martha's Vineyard gets a White Christmas with nearly 8 inches of snow
OAK BLUFFS - Part of New England got a White Christmas after all - and it's where you'd least expect.
Nearly 8 inches of snow fell in areas of Martha's Vineyard on Christmas Eve, according to National Weather Service reports.
Edgartown recorded 7.5 inches of snow while Tisbury and Chilmark got about 5 inches.
Police in Oak Bluffs shared photos of the winter wonderland on Facebook.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Martha's Vineyard through 1 p.m. Sunday due to the ocean effect snow showers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.