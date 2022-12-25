Watch CBS News
Martha's Vineyard gets a White Christmas with nearly 8 inches of snow

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ morning update for December 25
Next Weather: WBZ morning update for December 25 02:44

OAK BLUFFS - Part of New England got a White Christmas after all - and it's where you'd least expect.

Nearly 8 inches of snow fell in areas of Martha's Vineyard on Christmas Eve, according to National Weather Service reports. 

Edgartown recorded 7.5 inches of snow while Tisbury and Chilmark got about 5 inches.

Police in Oak Bluffs shared photos of the winter wonderland on Facebook.

These were the views in the downtown area just before 2:00 am this morning after the crowds left. It’s looking more and more like it could be a white Christmas!

Posted by Oak Bluffs Police Department on Saturday, December 24, 2022

A winter storm warning is in effect for Martha's Vineyard through 1 p.m. Sunday due to the ocean effect snow showers.

