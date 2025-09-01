Martha's Vineyard residents upset as Steamship Authority reportedly considers price hike for ferry

Martha's Vineyard year-round residents are frustrated as reports surface that the Steamship Authority, which runs the island's ferry service, is considering a price hike for islanders.

According to the Vineyard Gazette, the Steamship Authority is considering raising ferry prices for islanders because it has seen a consistent decrease in full fare ridership over the last few years.

The ferry is a lifeline for residents. "It is our only link to doctors, dentists, veterinary appointments," islander Beth O'Connor explained.

"I have children and grandchildren off-island," islander Margaret Hannemann added. "I needed to get to a graduation in June... I want to get to birthdays."

O'Connor and Hanneman are members of the SSA Citizens' Action Group, which advocates for an improved ferry experience, among other things.

Martha's Vineyard ferry prices

As it stands currently, due to a discount rate for islanders, a round-trip ferry ride with a car and up to two adults and two children can cost $106 in season and $73 off-season. The same ride without the extra tickets for riders can cost up to $320 for tourists in season.

"We need tourists, we want tourists, it's not us or them," Margaret Hannemann said. "I wouldn't mind fares going up, you know, price of food has gone up, everything's gone up, but I do mind fares going up when they are a result of complete mismanagement," she said.

Hanneman and O'Connor's complaints are not necessarily about potentially raised fees, but rather, what they claim are system issues with the ferry system: an often dysfunctional reservation system, frequent cancellations, and more.

"There are all kinds of open slots, and in fact, the boats are leaving with 20% unfilled," O'Connor said. She believes that filling more ferry boats would ease the financial issues and prevent the need for a rate hike.

The Steamship Authority Board has its next meeting on September 4, where it will continue its search for a new general manager.

"The Steamship Authority continues to work on the development of a 2026 operating budget. No decisions regarding fares have been made at this point in the process," a Steamship Authority spokesperson said in a statement.