A Martha's Vineyard pond was threatened by toxic algae. Here's how Chilmark saved it.

There's nostalgia on Martha's Vineyard for a time many thought was gone at Chilmark Pond.

"When my kids were little, they kind of learned to swim in there," said Amy Salzman, the president of the Chilmark Pond Foundation. "We came and rented for two weeks every summer. And I would love for the water quality of that part of the pond to be restored."

Toxic cyanobacteria blooms, fed by too much nitrogen and phosphorous have plagued Chilmark Pond for years. And fighting back has become a community effort.

"We need different levels of mitigation to help combat that density of humanity," Emily Reddington of the Great Pond Foundation told WBZ-TV.

She's helping lead the charge to clean up the pond. Part of that includes 'cutting the pond' using machinery to dig through the sand and allow water to flow in and out. Reddington explained why the process is important.

"That means there's more oxygenated, salty clean sea water that's made it into the pond and a whole lot of dirty pond water that's made it out to the ocean," she said.

Salzman was instrumental in leading dredging efforts this year which was key to progress.

"We were able to remove enough sand, so that the water can come rushing through from the west, which is where it wants to come, and as well as from the east," said Salzman. "We had openings on both sides of what is now a peninsula."

The dredging and the cut have made a big difference to the health of the pond this season. But the other part of this equation is the sonic buoy, which WBZ reported on last year. The results of that experiment are in and it's stunning.

Researchers at the Great Pond Foundation said all of the data show the buoy probably worked.

Compared to the past two years data was collected, algae blooms dissipated quicker. It took just eight days last fall. That's down from 15 days in 2024 and 29 days in 2022.

Reddington said those results are hard to ignore.

"What we saw at the end of the season is where we got really excited. Because after we removed ... some stuff growing on the sonic pulser, we saw the cyanobacteria population drop in five days. And that tells us when the buoy is functioning properly," she said. "It is working."

While the exact future of the pond remains uncertain, Reddington said she and the community will continue to fight to save it.

"Living waters are really the spirit and the character of Martha's Vineyard. So, to think about families being able to return for generations to come in a living ecosystem and experience that joy of interacting with the vitality of nature, that's why I do my job," she said.

