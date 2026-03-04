Marshfield, Massachusetts police officer charged with OUI after head-on crash tries to plead guilty

A Marshfield, Massachusetts police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision says he wants to take responsibility, but the case against him is going forward for now.

Officer Richard Perry walked into his arraignment Wednesday in a neck brace, using a cane. Perry, who is currently on leave, is facing charges of operating under the influence causing serious injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and more.

Prosecutors claim that the night of January 11, Perry was off duty when he went to a pub, drank until his Blood Alcohol Level was .20, more than twice the legal limit, and drove.

Marshfield Police Officer Richard Perry is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash. CBS Boston

While driving, they say he illegally crossed over the double yellow lines on Route 139 to pass cars when he hit a sedan head on, sending his own Jeep flipping upside down.

The woman in the sedan was 24-year-old Grace Owen, who was seriously injured in the crash. She had a brain bleed, a broken femur, a dislocated pelvis, broken ribs, and other serious injuries, her mother told WBZ.

"Horrific," her mother, Alisa Owen said. "This has impacted all of our lives greatly and it's been devastating."

She said Grace is taking her healing one day at a time and is currently at Spaulding Rehab. She can't yet bear weight on her feet.

At his arraignment, Perry's lawyer, Jack Atwood, attempted to make a plea deal. "The defendant would like to take responsibility," he told the judge.

The judge, however, said the victim has a right to be heard before a plea is reached, so the case will be back in court on March 30. In the meantime, Perry will stay in a rehab program and refrain from drinking or driving.

Perry's lawyer told WBZ that Perry already apologized to the victim via mail but would not expand on what was sent or said in the apology.