Marshfield, Massachusetts police officer on leave, facing charges after off-duty car crash

A Marshfield, Massachusetts police officer has been placed on leave and is facing charges after he allegedly caused a serious head-on crash last weekend.

Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said on Thursday that Officer Richard Perry was off-duty, speeding in a Jeep on Route 139 just after 9 p.m. Sunday when he crossed over to the other side of the street to pass a car, then crashed head-on into an oncoming Honda Civic.

The Honda driver ended up trapped in the wreck and had to be rescued by Marshfield firefighters. That driver and Perry were taken to hospitals. The chief said both had serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Perry was put on administrative leave after the crash.

"This department is committed to full transparency and accountability," Tavares said in a statement Thursday, four days after the crash.

"A full and complete investigation is being conducted into this incident. The fact that the operator was a police officer will not alter the scope, direction, or integrity of this investigation in any way."

Perry is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding. Tavares said more charges are possible once they get the results of a toxicology report.

"To the victims and their families, I want to express my sincere concern and sympathy for what you have endured as a result of this incident," the chief said. "Violations of the law or department policy is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by this Department."

According to the Marshfield Police Facebook page, Perry joined the department full-time in 2022.